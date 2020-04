A 22-year-old coronavirus patient from Ashdod is moved to Tel Aviv for treatment after his condition deteriorated, Assuta Hospital in the southern city said Friday.

A 22-year-old coronavirus patient from Ashdod is moved to Tel Aviv for treatment after his condition deteriorated, Assuta Hospital in the southern city said Friday.

A 22-year-old coronavirus patient from Ashdod is moved to Tel Aviv for treatment after his condition deteriorated, Assuta Hospital in the southern city said Friday.