Bennett's son receives death threat letter and bullet in mail

The family of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has received a death threat and bullet in the mail for the second time this week, the police said Thursday. This time the letter was addressed to premier's teenage son, whereas the first parcel targeted Bennett's wife.

Police and the Shin Bet have said they are investigating both incidents. They have placed a gag order on the investigations and released few details.

The letter sent to the Bennett family on Tuesday included threats directed at prime minister's wife Gilat and his 17-year-old son, Yoni.

In light of the threats, the police and Shin Bet have increased the alert level at the protective unit responsible for the security of the prime minister and his family, and appointed a special force to investigate the case.

Following Tuesday's letter, Bennett made a statement in response to the death threat. "Political conflict, no matter how deep, should not come to violence, bullying, and death threats. We need to do everything, as leaders and as civilians whose children's future are in this country, so that these occurrences simply don't happen. It's on us to extinguish the flames of the political conversation."

That prompted his son oldest son Yoni to write on Instagram how upsetting the episode had been.

"It's just sad to see that real people write such horrible things," he said. "To think that he lives and breathes like me but has a brain that was created by the devil is crazy.

"Things like this happen because of incitement and brainwashing by people (I don't even want to call them people) who have a platform and can influence, and they deserve to sit in jail after all this," he added.

"I wish we could go 50 years back in time, a period in which people respected each other, didn't agree but didn't incite to murder. I know commenting and posting about it isn't worth much."



