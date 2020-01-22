Save Lebanon from failed state status, pleads ex-minister

Lebanon is hoping a new government formed on Tuesday can win the financial support of donors it needs to climb from a deep economic emergency as increasingly violent protests threaten to tip the country into a more serious conflict at a time of wider regional turmoil.

Speaking to Reuters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Bassil, who leads the largest Christian political bloc in Lebanon's sectarian power-sharing system, said the country was a model of co-existence that could "be the real antidote to terrorism," if only kept stable.

