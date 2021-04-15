Syria denies OPCW report on use of chlorine bomb

Syria denied a report by the global chemical weapons watchdog which said there were reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian air force dropped a chlorine bomb on a residential area in the rebel-controlled Idlib region three years ago.

"The report includes false and fabricated conclusions," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "The ministry condemns the report in the strongest terms."

