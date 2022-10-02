State Comptroller finds soldiers on West Bank lack proper living conditions, food, medicine

State Comptroller Matanyahu Angelman on Sunday published a report slamming the military for inadequate living conditions and logistic support for troops deployed to the West Bank.

The report was based on surprise inspections carried out by the comptroller in bases during increased troop deployment in response to the recent wave of terror.

“The presumption of such deployment must be that it may last an extensive period of time, Angelman said in the report.

He found reserve troops were sent to the field without the proper logistical support including the supply of food and medicine and adequate living conditions.

"Our findings require immediate attention prompting my report. There’s no reason for soldiers to not receive food during their first week of deployment," he said.

Angelman's report inspected the Kfir infantry brigade, charged with security in the West Bank and along the partition wall. In a visit to the brigade's training base last August he heard from the troops that they often had to wait for a week before seeing a doctor, despite complaints, and months would pass before they could see a specialist.

The soldiers also said that dentist referrals were given weeks after reporting pain, despite the brigade employing two dentists.

Another soldier told the comptroller he had been waiting for four months to see an optometrist in order to be fitted with glasses, while another was feeling ill during a training drill, and was refused treatment by a medic in the Brigade.

Some soldiers said that poor hygiene standards made them suffer from diarrhea, with one of the soldiers suffering a more severe case that has yet to be treated. Repeated complaints by the soldiers mentioned they even had to use their hands to fill canteens because they were not supplied with the proper equipment.

The soldiers said their lunch menu was made up mostly of carbohydrates, but meat was only given one day a week. As a result, they said, they lacked the sufficient amount of proteins to stay fit and face the physical challenges.

"The IDF increased its troop deployment to the West Bank, in recent months with technological means, and other advanced capabilities as part of the effort to prevent terror," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in response to the report.

"Although the military does not have on hand the logistical infrastructure to support an increase in troops, the Kfir base which has been assigned to most of the troops is undergoing renovations to meet the needs. "The IDF is investing resources to improve the infrastructure and living conditions of soldiers, especially in training bases and outposts. The IDF's level of training and readiness for combat remains high despite the flaws," the spokesperson said.