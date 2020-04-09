Pomepo and Netanyahu discuss coronavirus, Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday about the fight against coronavirus and Iran's destabilizing behavior in the Middle East.
Pompeo then took to Twitter to show his support for Israel and the United States' commitment to the Jewish State.
"Spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu about U.S. and Israeli efforts to contain and mitigate COVID-19, " Pompeo wrote. "We also discussed Iran's destabilizing behavior in the region. The United States’ commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering. We will always stand with Israel."