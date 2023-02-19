Israeli police arrest man suspected of using 10-year-old girls as drug couriers

Israel Police announced on Sunday they arrested a man suspected of using children as young as 10 as drug couriers in the central city of Lod.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Over the weekend, cops executed a search warrant on a property in the mixed city, which has large populations of both Arabs and Jews, and found large quantities of illicit substances.

2 View gallery Drone footage showing 10-year-old girls trying to hide narcotics at a suspected drug house in Lod ( Photo: Israel Police )

Law enforcement were surprised to find upon arriving at the scene a group of 10-year-old girls trying to hide the narcotics around the premises. Large amounts of cocaine, heroin, crystal meth, and 2C-B were confiscated.

A 30-year-old suspect was arrested over the weekend and he is to be remanded in custody until Monday. The suspect is believed to have used the girls as couriers to help him sell and distribute the drugs.

2 View gallery Lod residents protest the city's pervasive violence problem, in Jerusalem ( Photo: Municipality of Lod )

Meanwhile, some 1,000 Lod residents, both Jews and Arabs, arrived in Jerusalem to protest against the government and demand "proper law enforcement and governance" in the city.

The outcry comes following a bloody week in the mixed city which saw 5 people killed within 10 days in what is believed to be part of a war between local gangs.