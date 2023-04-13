Israeli woman dies, dozens more injured in S. Korea bus crash





Israelis hurt in S. Korea bus crash ( )

An Israeli woman in her 60s died and dozens more were injured in a bus crash in South Korea on Sunday, local media reports.

At least one more was said to be in critical condition and 11 were described as having sustained moderate to serious injuries and taken to local hospitals.

2 View gallery Israeli tourists hurt in S. Korea bus crash on Sunday

The crash occurred on a road in Chungju, North Chungcheong, when the tourists were on their way to their hotel in Suanbo-myeon from a trip from Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang and stopping by Andong.

2 View gallery Bus carrying Israeli tourists crashed in South Korea

Some 20 ambulances and 90 first responders, were rushed to the scene of the accident to evacuate the wounded.

The Israeli embassy in Seoul was notified and was assisting the tourists and their families. Ambassador Akiva Tor and the consul general were on their way to the area, the Foreign Ministry said.