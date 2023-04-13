Israeli woman dies, dozens more injured in S. Korea bus crash

At least 11 suffering serious or moderate injuries taken to area hospitals; Israeli embassy in Seoul informed and Ambassador on his way to the area

Itamar Eichner|
Israelis hurt in S. Korea bus crash
An Israeli woman in her 60s died and dozens more were injured in a bus crash in South Korea on Sunday, local media reports.
At least one more was said to be in critical condition and 11 were described as having sustained moderate to serious injuries and taken to local hospitals.
Israeli tourists hurt in S. Korea bus crash on Sunday
The crash occurred on a road in Chungju, North Chungcheong, when the tourists were on their way to their hotel in Suanbo-myeon from a trip from Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang and stopping by Andong.
Bus carrying Israeli tourists crashed in South Korea
Some 20 ambulances and 90 first responders, were rushed to the scene of the accident to evacuate the wounded.
The Israeli embassy in Seoul was notified and was assisting the tourists and their families. Ambassador Akiva Tor and the consul general were on their way to the area, the Foreign Ministry said.
Harel Insurance opened a hotline for its members and their families and urges them to reach out by phone +972-3-7547030 or via WhatsApp on +972-52-7544589.
