IDF names soldier killed in battle in southern Gaza

Upon learning of his death in battle, hundreds gathered Wednesday night near his family's home in Hadera. "It's an unimaginable tragedy. The family, friends and many city residents - everyone knew Nissim, the Givati Brigade fighter, a warrior who had been fighting with the brigade since October 7," a relative of Kahlon told Ynet.

Upon learning of his death in battle, hundreds gathered Wednesday night near his family's home in Hadera. "It's an unimaginable tragedy. The family, friends and many city residents - everyone knew Nissim, the Givati Brigade fighter, a warrior who had been fighting with the brigade since October 7," a relative of Kahlon told Ynet.

Upon learning of his death in battle, hundreds gathered Wednesday night near his family's home in Hadera. "It's an unimaginable tragedy. The family, friends and many city residents - everyone knew Nissim, the Givati Brigade fighter, a warrior who had been fighting with the brigade since October 7," a relative of Kahlon told Ynet.