IDF names soldier killed in battle in southern Gaza

Staff Sergeant Nisim Kachlon killed by terrorist gunfire during a repeat raid on the Al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Younis

Yoav Zitun|
The IDF reported Wednesday evening that Staff Sergeant Nisim Kachlon, 21, a soldier from Givati Brigade's 435th Battalion, from Hadera, was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.
Kaבhlon was killed by terrorist gunfire during a repeat raid on the Al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Younis. He is survived by his parents, Galit and Gabriel, two sisters and a brother.
סמ"ר ניסים כחלון ז"לסמ"ר ניסים כחלון ז"ל
Staff Sergeant Nisim Kachlon
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Additionally, a special forces unit soldier was moderately wounded in an operation at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, which has been ongoing for more than a week.
Upon learning of his death in battle, hundreds gathered Wednesday night near his family's home in Hadera. "It's an unimaginable tragedy. The family, friends and many city residents - everyone knew Nissim, the Givati Brigade fighter, a warrior who had been fighting with the brigade since October 7," a relative of Kahlon told Ynet.
"He took care of everyone, even though he was the one fighting alongside his comrades in battles and lost close friends. Just a week ago, he was home on a short leave, talked about continuing the fight and the battles there, and said the war was not over. In a few months, he was supposed to be discharged from extended service, and now we must bury him. It's inconceivable, a heavy disaster for us all."
