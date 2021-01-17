Music producer Phil Spector, convicted of murder, dead at 81

Rock producer Phil Spector, who changed the sound of pop music in the 1960s with his "Wall of Sound" recordings and was convicted of murder for the 2003 murder of a Hollywood actress, has died at age 81 of COVID-19, according to media reports on Sunday.

