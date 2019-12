Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Friday, "This is a historic day," after the decision announced by ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to investigate war crimes in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Friday, "This is a historic day," after the decision announced by ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to investigate war crimes in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Friday, "This is a historic day," after the decision announced by ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to investigate war crimes in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem.