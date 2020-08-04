PM: 'I thank the Israel Police for locating the user who incited against me'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the police for locating the origin of the Facebook account that posted threats on his life.

"I thank the Israel Police for locating the user who incited against me and hope that they will prosecute her," said Netanyahu on Tuesday. "Incitement to murder - out of bounds. I expect left-wing leaders, Lapid and Odeh, to condemn this terrible incitement."

