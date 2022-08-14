Eizenkot: Israel must pursue peace, ensure equality for all citizens

Former chief of military staff Gadi Eizenkot, said on Sunday that Israel should pursue peace and ensure equality to all citizens, as described in the declaration of Independence.

Speaking to reporters for the first time since he announced his intention to enter politics and join in the National Unity party alliance led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Eizenkot said he was privileged to have commanded the military and be a part of building Israel's unique strength.

4 View gallery Gadi Eizenkot, Benny Gantz and Gideon Saar ( Photo: Contact )

"Israel has been embroiled in a political crisis and political instability that have lasted for years and caused a rift in society," Eizenkot said. "I could not sit aside and decided to join an alliance that will be the basis of a broad and stable government," he said.

"I believe the national homeland of the Jewish People must ensure full equality to all of its citizens, regardless of race, creed or gender and work to bolster its national interests and its long-term security," he said. " We must work to diffuse the threats from Iran and its proxies, actively prevent a future bi-national state which will endanger the entire Zionist effort and pursue peace with our neighbors out of strength," Eizenkot said.

4 View gallery Gadi Eizenkot during his first press availability since joining politics, on Sunday ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

He called for a modest leadership that will focus on the interest of Israelis.

"In my view we must seek to form a government that will unite the forces who support the country's establishment, return political stability and advance respectful dialogue and national interests," he said.

"We are faced with national-security challenges and do not have a right to refrain from forming a functioning government for the citizens of the country."

The retired general praised his former commander, Gantz who was chief of staff before Eizenkot, and said he was the right man to lead. He added that Gideon Saar, who partnered with Gantz in the alliance, was a man of few words but had done plenty to strengthen Israel as a democracy with equality and unity.

4 View gallery Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot share an embrace as the latter leaves the army in the hands of a new chief of staff in 2015 ( Photo: Ofer Meir )

Eizenkot said former prime minister Netanyahu had been in office when he had led the IDF and therefore would not like to comment on him.

4 View gallery Then General Gadi Eizenkot with then prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2014 ( Photo: Amir Shabi )

"I just want to take a principled position which believes a public servant, no matter what position he holds, cannot run for office while under indictment. Those are not the norms we want to see in a law-abiding democracy," he said.

Eizenkot had kept party leaders in suspense for the past weeks, while he considered whether to join politics and whom he should align with.

He was courted by Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party as well as by Gantz and Saar.

Gantz said his former military deputy had faced the most difficult challenges with courage. "His professionalism and loyalty have brought him here and he will apply them to the political field," Gantz said.



