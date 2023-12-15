IDF soldiers killed Hamas terrorists in major tunnels, using a 'variety of means'

The IDF and ISA reveal special footage from an operation, in which soldiers killed terrorists underground. IDF Spokesperson: 'The terrorists won't be safe underground'

Elisha Ben Kimon|
the IDF and ISA reveal special footage from an operation that took place in recent days, in which IDF soldiers killed terrorists underground in one of the major tunnels of the Hamas terrorist organization.
The tunnel was exposed by the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division in cooperation with the ISA. According to IDF, The terrorists were identified and killed by soldiers of the Combat Engineering Yahalom Unit using a variety of means. The footage shows one of the terrorists waving his hands, and then the bodies of the terrorists who were killed in the tunnel are seen.
Killed terrorists inside a tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip
(IDF)

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that "Hamas terrorists, and their leaders in particular, choose to hide underground - this is Hamas' method. They hide underground while using the civilians above them as human shields."
"We have new combat methods that we will deploy to kill terrorists. We will enter, plant explosives in locations we know terrorists frequent, and will wait for the right moment to kill them underground. The terrorists won't be safe underground," he added.
1 View gallery
Terrorist killed inside Hamas tunnels undergroundTerrorist killed inside Hamas tunnels underground
Terrorist killed inside Hamas tunnels underground
(Photo: IDF)
