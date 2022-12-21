Israeli roads submerged by brief December downpour

Fire and Rescue Services say rescued several drivers in country's north and center, one driver extracted from grounded truck by dinghy

Hassan Shaalan|
Several towns, mainly in central Israel, were flooded on Wednesday after being hit with a surprise cloudburst in a mostly dry December.
    • The heavy rainfall completely submerged several roads across the country and rescue teams had to extract drivers from their grounded vehicles as large objects could be seen swept away by powerful currents.
    A road in Jatt completely submerged in violent rainstorm
    The Israel Fire and Rescue Services said they had rescued several drivers in northern and central Israel. One truck driver in the northern Sharon region had to be rescued by dinghy.
    "It was a tough rescue," said Assistant Fire Commissioner Yossi Dekalo. "It is important to stay away from dangerous areas."
    חילוץ רכבים מהצפות בצפון השרון    חילוץ רכבים מהצפות בצפון השרון
    Truck driver rescued with dinghy in northern Sharon region
    (Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Services)
    The National Fire and Rescue Authority warned drivers to avoid attempts to cross flooded roads with their vehicles if they are unsure they will pass through. Israelis were also advised to avoid underground levels and elevators.
    Heavy showers started raining across the country in the afternoon, leaving large amounts of precipitation in a relatively short time which caused flooding in some places.
    הצפות באום אל פחם    הצפות באום אל פחם
    A flood in northern Israel
    (Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Services)
    Local showers are expected in all parts of the country overnight and will subside by the morning. Temperatures are expected to climb toward the weekend, accompanied by strong winds from the east.
