Israeli roads submerged by brief December downpour

Several towns, mainly in central Israel, were flooded on Wednesday after being hit with a surprise cloudburst in a mostly dry December.

The heavy rainfall completely submerged several roads across the country and rescue teams had to extract drivers from their grounded vehicles as large objects could be seen swept away by powerful currents.

A road in Jatt completely submerged in violent rainstorm ( )

The Israel Fire and Rescue Services said they had rescued several drivers in northern and central Israel. One truck driver in the northern Sharon region had to be rescued by dinghy.

"It was a tough rescue," said Assistant Fire Commissioner Yossi Dekalo. "It is important to stay away from dangerous areas."

2 View gallery Truck driver rescued with dinghy in northern Sharon region ( Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Services )

The National Fire and Rescue Authority warned drivers to avoid attempts to cross flooded roads with their vehicles if they are unsure they will pass through. Israelis were also advised to avoid underground levels and elevators.

Heavy showers started raining across the country in the afternoon, leaving large amounts of precipitation in a relatively short time which caused flooding in some places.

2 View gallery A flood in northern Israel ( Photo: Israel Fire and Rescue Services )