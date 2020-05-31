AG defends police probe of false statements in wife of PM's trial

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit called allegations by the attorney for Mrs. Sara Netanyahu that he enslaves the police and prosecution in his obsessive pursuit of the PMs family – nonsense.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit called allegations by the attorney for Mrs. Sara Netanyahu that he enslaves the police and prosecution in his obsessive pursuit of the PMs family – nonsense.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit called allegations by the attorney for Mrs. Sara Netanyahu that he enslaves the police and prosecution in his obsessive pursuit of the PMs family – nonsense.

The AG's office issued a statement saying that the evidence that prompted the latest investigation was presented to law enforcement one year ago and investigated.

The AG's office issued a statement saying that the evidence that prompted the latest investigation was presented to law enforcement one year ago and investigated.

The AG's office issued a statement saying that the evidence that prompted the latest investigation was presented to law enforcement one year ago and investigated.