AG defends police probe of false statements in wife of PM's trial

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit called allegations by the attorney for Mrs. Sara Netanyahu that he enslaves the police and prosecution in his obsessive pursuit of the PMs family – nonsense.
The AG's office issued a statement saying that the evidence that prompted the latest investigation was presented to law enforcement one year ago and investigated.
"The prosecution informed the court in an ongoing civil case (regarding the employment conditions in the Prime Minister's Residence,) that information pertaining to the testimony of witnesses in the case is under review and therefore asks the court to delay proceedings," the statement read.