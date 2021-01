Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday agreed to impose a full nationwide lockdown from Friday, which will likely last 10 days.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday agreed to impose a full nationwide lockdown from Friday, which will likely last 10 days.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday agreed to impose a full nationwide lockdown from Friday, which will likely last 10 days.