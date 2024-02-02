Watch: Barely missing people, rocket fragment hits car

On Friday, footage from the rocket barrage on Monday was posted on social media. A car camera recorded the fall of a large rocket fragment in Rishon Lezion when it fell directly on a car on Lishansky Street in western Rishon Lezion, centimeters from people who luckily were not hurt.

On Friday, footage from the rocket barrage on Monday was posted on social media. A car camera recorded the fall of a large rocket fragment in Rishon Lezion when it fell directly on a car on Lishansky Street in western Rishon Lezion, centimeters from people who luckily were not hurt.

On Friday, footage from the rocket barrage on Monday was posted on social media. A car camera recorded the fall of a large rocket fragment in Rishon Lezion when it fell directly on a car on Lishansky Street in western Rishon Lezion, centimeters from people who luckily were not hurt.