Watch: Barely missing people, rocket fragment hits car

On Friday, footage from the rocket barrage on Monday was posted on social media. A car camera recorded the fall of a large rocket fragment in Rishon Lezion when it fell directly on a car on Lishansky Street in western Rishon Lezion, centimeters from people who luckily were not hurt.
The barrage on Monday came after a relatively long period of lull in launches to the central region of the country. The sirens were heard in many cities throughout the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, including Tel Aviv itself, where it was the first siren of 2024.
In total, about 11 rockets were fired from the southern Khan Younis area to Israel's central area. Six of these rockets were intercepted. In Rishon LeTsiyon, Holon and a number of other locations, people recorded falling fragments. No injuries were reported.
The chairman of the Israel Beitenu party, Avigdor Lieberman, criticized the government over themissile barrage: "When the Israeli government supplies Hamas with water and fuel every day, the result is a missile barrage."