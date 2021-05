The IDF said on Tuesday that its forces apprehended Palestinians suspected of complicity in the shooting attack on the West Bank on Sunday, Kan radio reported.

Three Israelis were injured in the attack on an intersection near the settlement of Itamar. Two were still hospitalized in critical condition.

