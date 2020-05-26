Channels
Acting Chief of Police Motti Cohen, and Interior Minister Amir Ohana
Minister to police chief: Find officer who 'threatened' PM

Amir Ohama, who oversees police, demands that acting commissioner use every means at his disposal to find the person who speculated about new investigation into Netanyahu share payout and said prime minister would be subject to rigorous questioning

Eli Senior |
Published: 05.26.20 , 18:03
Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana on Tuesday asked Acting Israel Police Commissioner Motti Cohen to use all measures possible, including a polygraph, to locate a police official whom Ohana claims made a threatening remark regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
    • The alleged incident occurred on Monday, a day after Netanyahu launched a vehement attack on law enforcement officials as he arrived at Jerusalem District Court for the start of his corruption trial.
    Acting Chief of Police Motti Cohen, and Interior Minister Amir Ohana
    (Photo: Alex Kolomoisky, Israel Police Force)
    Ohana was outraged when senior police officials addressed the possibility that Netanyahu might be subjected to a further police probe regarding a massive payout for his shares in a steel company.
    In his letter to Cohen, the minister wrote: “Yesterday, 'a senior police official,’ meaning a coward hiding behind a veil of anonymity, said the following: ‘Lahav 433 [criminal investigations bureau] investigators did an excellent job ignoring all the pressure exerted upon them. They will continue to do so if the attorney general decides on another investigation into [Netanyahu’s] shares. We will treat him with respect, but as in previous investigations - we will give him no quarter.’
    בנימין נתניהו בפתח משפטובנימין נתניהו בפתח משפטו
    Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu in a speech before his trial
    (Photo: Reuters)
    Ohana further stated: “In our short time together, I came to see how important the prestige and image of the police are to you. As you can see, they are important to me as well. Such a person, who makes such threats to the prime minister, severely harms the image of the police, its status and its prestige in the eye of the public.”
