Norway urges Israel not to annex parts of the West Bank

Norway, which chairs a group of international donors to the Palestinians, urged Israel on Tuesday not to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Norway heads the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC), which met on Tuesday to discuss Israel's plan to extend its sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

