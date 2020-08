According to a preliminary investigation conducted by Israel's defense establishment, the Palestinian who stabbed an Israeli to death at the Sgula junction in the city of Petah Tikva has a background of mental issues.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by Israel's defense establishment, the Palestinian who stabbed an Israeli to death at the Sgula junction in the city of Petah Tikva has a background of mental issues.

According to a preliminary investigation conducted by Israel's defense establishment, the Palestinian who stabbed an Israeli to death at the Sgula junction in the city of Petah Tikva has a background of mental issues.