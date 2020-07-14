UK to exclude Huawei from role in high-speed phone network

Britain's government on Tuesday backtracked on plans to give Chinese telecommunications company Huawei a limited role in the UK's new high-speed mobile phone network in a decision with broad implications for relations between London and Beijing.

