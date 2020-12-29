Employment Service reports 15,864 jobseekers

The Employment Service reported that over the last day, 15,864 new jobseekers registered with the service, and that a total of 21,717 new jobseekers registered since Sunday.
The report also states that 33% of all registrants over the last day are employees in the field of sales and 12% of them are from the fields of care, beauty, spa and fashion.
There are currently 644,534 unemployment benefit claimants, and 80,940 income support benefit claimants. A total of 766,507 jobseekers are registered with the Employment Service.