Herzog: This crisis can become an opportunity to entrench democracy

President says will not 'let Israel reach the point of no return', urges all parties to engage in a constructive dialogue to bring about a 'constitutional watershed moment'

President Isaac Herzog said Thursday evening that the controversy surrounding the Israeli government's proposed judicial reform can become an "opportunity to entrench democracy."
    • Speaking to cadets during a graduation ceremony at the Israeli Naval Academy, the president vowed that he will not "let Israel reach the point of no return."
    2 View gallery
    יצחק הרצוג בסיום קורס חובלים    יצחק הרצוג בסיום קורס חובלים
    President Isaac Herzog speaking to cadets during a graduation ceremony at the Israeli Naval Academy, March 1, 2023
    (Photo: Gil Nechushtan)
    The proposed reform, which would give lawmakers greater powers to appoint judges and limit the Supreme Court's ability to strike down laws, has faced widespread criticism from opponents who argue that it would undermine the independence of the judiciary and erode the rule of law.
    Herzog acknowledged the concerns raised by opponents of the reform, but argued that the current debate presented an opportunity to strengthen democratic institutions and enhance public trust in the judiciary.
    He further called to ensure that the rule of law is maintained and that the judiciary remains independent, but at the same time, urged all parties to engage in a constructive dialogue to bring about a "constitutional watershed moment."
    2 View gallery
    מפגינים בתל אביב    מפגינים בתל אביב
    Police deploy tear gas against protesters in Tel Aviv
    (Photo: Yair Sagi)
    Herzog's remarks came hours after a mass rally of reform opponents in Tel Aviv escalated to violence with protesters clashing with police officers.
    At first, the police stood by to maintain order, but as the protesters blocked the main thoroughfare, an order was given, and stun grenades were thrown into the crowd. The police then deployed crowd dispersal measures against the protesters, including water cannons and tear gas.
