Iran president: European troops in Mideast may be in danger

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday that European soldiers deployed in the Middle East "may be in danger" after Britain, France and Germany challenged Tehran over breaking limits of its 2015 nuclear deal.
Rouhani made the comment Wednesday during a televised Cabinet meeting.
This statement comes after the nations started a dispute process over Iran breaking limits from the accord.
It marks the first time Rouhani has threatened Europe amid tensions with the U.S., which unilaterally withdrew from the deal in May 2018 under President Donald Trump.
First published: 10:02 , 01.15.20