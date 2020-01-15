Iran president: European troops in Mideast may be in danger

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani warned on Wednesday that European soldiers deployed in the Middle East "may be in danger" after Britain, France and Germany challenged Tehran over breaking limits of its 2015 nuclear deal.

This statement comes after the nations started a dispute process over Iran breaking limits from the accord.

