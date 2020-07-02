'Israel the only enemy': Rivals Hamas, Fatah unite over annexation

The leaders of Hamas and Fatah, two rival Palestinian factions, held a press conference on Thursday, slamming Israel's plans to annex parts of the West Bank.
"We are now talking about a joint struggle, a campaign on the ground," said senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub. "We call on all Palestinian factions to see cooperation between Hamas and Fatah as a historic opportunity for a joint fight to establish a Palestinian state and oppose the Israeli occupation," he added.
"We have no enemy except for Israel," the Fatah official said.