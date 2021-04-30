Jordanian king calls president to express condolences

King Abdullah of Jordan called President Reuven Rivlin on Friday to express condolences to the State of Israel on behalf of his people following the tragedy at Mount Meron.

Rivlin's office said the president thanked the king, saying that the messages of support from around the world were heartwarming.

