Jordanian king calls president to express condolences

King Abdullah of Jordan called President Reuven Rivlin on Friday to express condolences to the State of Israel on behalf of his people following the tragedy at Mount Meron.
Rivlin's office said the president thanked the king, saying that the messages of support from around the world were heartwarming.
The president has also received messages received messages of support and condolence from, among others, King Felipe of Spain; the presidents of Austria, Finland, Germany, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland and Serbia; the president of the European Council; the prime ministers of Australia and Sweden; the Archbishop of Canterbury, who heads the Church of England; and the Vatican.