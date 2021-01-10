Marriott will suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against Biden certification

Marriott International Inc, the world's largest hotel company, confirmed Sunday it will suspend donations to U.S. lawmakers who voted against certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory last week.
"We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against certification of the election," Marriott spokeswoman Connie Kim said, confirming a report in Popular Information, a political newsletter, that surveyed more than 100 companies about donation plans.