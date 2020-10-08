Top cop in Haredi town heard cutting deal with communities flouting virus rules

A senior police officer cut a deal with representatives of an extremist faction in the ultra-Orthodox town of Modi'in Illit to turn a blind eye to violations of the coronavirus lockdown by worshipers at synagogues, according to reports on Hebrew media on Thursday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





In a recording of a phone call between the town's police chief - Superintendent Tzahi Halfon - and a representative of the hardline Jerusalemite Faction, the officer is heard proposing an outline for very lenient enforcement, in which worshipers temporarily leave the synagogue whenever police forces arrive. In return, officers will leave the scene without handing out fines or making arrests.

Clashes between police and worshipers in Modi'in Illit during coronavirus lockdown ( Photo: Israel Police )

"I have nothing against anyone, it does not interest me, you have to understand it," Halfon is heard saying. "I do not have a list, neither of the "faction's" synagogues nor any Hassidic court. Between us… You know I did not go in here to look for any synagogue."

"When a citizen calls [police], I have to send a patrol car. Now, what am I trying to tell you? Whenever a patrol car arrives and you don't want to listen to the policeman? it's okay, I did not ask for it. I'm just asking - when a policeman comes, you go out."

"Listen, this is will not work by force… the moment they listen to the officer, the moment they disperse, we don’t mess with that synagogue. Read between the lines of what I'm telling you."

( Photo: Israel Police )

The call, reportedly, took place on Sunday, before violent clashes erupted in the ultra-Orthodox town between police forces and worshipers who assembled unlawfully at a synagogue.