Israeli indicted for killing partner, chopping up body

A man was indicted at Tel Aviv District Court on Thursday for stabbing his partner to death and dismembering her body earlier this month.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

He had previously served time in prison for domestic violence.

Suspected murderer Igor Chepikov

According to the charge sheet, on May 1 at 6 pm, Igor Chepikov and his partner Tatiana Haikin were at their home in Bat Yam. Later that evening, Chepikov got drunk and an argument broke out between the two.

On the night between Friday and Saturday (May 2), Chepikov stabbed Haikin with a knife in at least once in the chest, dismembered her body and threw the body parts in the garbage to hide the evidence and obstruct the investigation.

On Sunday, May 3, Chepikov called the police to his home, where they found her headless body in the kitchen.

Murder victim Tatiana Haikin

Chepkiov told one of the arresting officers that he had killed Haikin. He said the two had been in a relationship for the last 10 years and had lived together for five.

He later denied that he had killed her, stating that he had woken up to find her bloody corpse in the kitchen. He went on to say that he went down to a supermarket to buy vodka, where a friend told him to get rid of the body.