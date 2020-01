The Palestinian leadership is expected to announce several resolutions at its meeting on Tuesday, including the boycott of the U.S. government, reported Lebanese Al Mayadeen news agency.

The Palestinian leadership is expected to announce several resolutions at its meeting on Tuesday, including the boycott of the U.S. government, reported Lebanese Al Mayadeen news agency.

The Palestinian leadership is expected to announce several resolutions at its meeting on Tuesday, including the boycott of the U.S. government, reported Lebanese Al Mayadeen news agency.