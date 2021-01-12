Leaders bid farewell to Jewish philatropist Sehldon Adelson

Israeli leaders expressed their condolences on Tuesday after the passing of American Jewish businessman and political donor, Sheldon Adelson who has passed away at the age of 87.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the casino mogul "one of the biggest philanthropists in Jewish history" and sent his condolences to Adlestein's wife, Miriam.

Sheldon and Miriam Adelson ( Photo: AFP )

"My wife and I are heartbroken and send our condolences to Miri Adelson and the entire family for the death of Sheldon Adelson," Netanyahu said.

"Many, many of the Jewish people in Israel and around the world share this grief. Sheldon's great work to strengthen Israel's position in the United States, as well as the country's relation with the Diaspora, will be remembered for generations."

"Alongside his wife, Sheldon was one of the greatest philanthropists to the Jewish people, Zionism, the settlements and the country. We will remember him forever." the prime minister said.

Adelson died late on Monday in Las Vegas after a battle with cancer.

President Reuven Rivlin with Sheldon and Miriam Adelson ( Photo: Twitter )

President Reuven Rivlin took to Twitter to mourn Adelson's passing.

"Saddened by the passing of Sheldon Adelson, who loved the Jewish people and Israel, was a great American patriot, and who strengthened the bonds between Israel and America with boundless generosity. Condolences to Miriam and to the whole family. May his memory be a blessing," Rivlin wrote.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who had enjoyed financial support from Adelson since the launch of his 2016 presidential campaign, had not yet commented on Adelson's passing but his son Don Jr. called Adelson on Twitter "a true American patriot."

Son of U.S. President Trump, Don Jr., reacts to the death of Sheldon Adelson, a staunch supporter of the president ( Photo: Twitter )

The executive vice president of the Trump Organization hailed Adelson for strengthening Israel-U.S. relations.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nicky Haley said that Adelson's "good deeds and legacy will continue to shape the lives of millions."

Prime Minister Netanyahu's son, Yair, said praised Adelson for dedicating "his life for fighting for Israel and America, and for conservative values" and U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Freidman said Adelson's shoes could not be filled.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Freidman reacts on his Twitter feed to the death of Sheldon Adelson ( Photo: Twitter )

"While blessed with vast wealth, he had exceptional humility and faith. No one will fill his shoes," Friedman said.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush also issued a statement saying Adelson "was an American patriot, a generous benefactor of charitable causes, and a strong supporter of Israel.”

U.S. House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy called him "a fearless advocate for freedom and entrepreneurship."

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch Mcconnel said Adelson "climbed from sleeping on tenement floors during the Great Depression as a young boy to literally towering over Las Vegas and beyond. He created countless jobs in the process. And he poured his success into philanthropy - from drug abuse treatment to research into cancer and other diseases to the countless Jewish causes around the world that were especially close to his heart."