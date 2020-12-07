Ministers to mull compulsory isolation for arrivals from virus hotspots

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Monday will present to the government with an outline that calls for mandatory quarantine for all Israelis returning from "red" countries, nations with high COVID-19 morbidity.

According to the draft, authored by the Defense Ministry alongside health, justice and aviation officials, all arrivals from "red" countries will have to undergo coronavirus testing. Those who agree to be tested will enter 10-day isolation. Those breaking quarantine will be subject to criminal procedures.

Travelers will be tested twice: once upon landing back in Israel and several days before leaving quarantine.

Those who refuse to get tested will be taken to coronavirus quarantine hotels operated by the IDF Home Front Command.

As of now, the measures will only apply to Israelis returning from Serbia and Turkey.

The outline will go into effect after it is approved by the government, health officials and Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit.

Prof. Ran Blitzer, the head of the advisory board for the Coronavirus Cabinet, told Ynet on Monday that "what is happening at Ben Gurion Airport over the past several months is an airlift of COVID patients arriving in Israel every day."