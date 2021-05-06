Palestinians, Israeli settlers scuffle in East Jerusalem

Palestinians and Israeli settlers hurled rocks and chairs at each other and a car was set on fire in a tense East Jerusalem neighborhood on Thursday before Israeli police moved in to separate them, arresting at least seven people.

