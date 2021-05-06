Palestinians, Israeli settlers scuffle in East Jerusalem

Palestinians and Israeli settlers hurled rocks and chairs at each other and a car was set on fire in a tense East Jerusalem neighborhood on Thursday before Israeli police moved in to separate them, arresting at least seven people.
The violence broke out in Sheikh Jarrah, where dozens of Palestinians are at risk of being evicted following a long legal battle with Jewish settlers trying to acquire property in the neighborhood, which is just north of Jerusalem's Old City.
"Police and border police are operating to prevent friction between the sides," the police said in a statement. "At this stage, the event is under control." It said nine people were arrested for disturbing the peace and attacking police.