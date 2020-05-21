Health Ministry lifts more coronavirus restrictions

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Thursday announced the easing of more restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.





According to the minister's decision congregation indoors will be allowed for groups of up to 50 people.

Workplace in times of coronavirus ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Israelis will still be required to adhere to social distancing rules and wear face masks.

Workplaces will also be able to allow more employees back after Edelstein announced they can now reduce the space between workers to 1.20 meters (4 feet).

"We must not be too complacent," said Edelstein. "The reopening of the economy depends on our adherence to Health Ministry regulations. Without cooperation, the outbreak may return, and the economy will close again."

The new guidelines do not require cabinet approval according to the Health Ministry and will come into effect as soon as they are signed by the director-general, Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov.

The number of Israelis infected by the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic has risen to 16,683 with 13,724 having already recovered and 279 have died.

Entrance to the coronavirus ward at the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Ichilov PR )

There are currently 2,680 people sick with COVID-19, 137 of them receiving treatment in hospitals. 47 are considered to be in serious condition of which 36 are on ventilators.

According to the ministry only 5,969 tests were conducted on Wednesday.

The ministry also issued a statement that a teaching assistant in a north Tel Aviv kindergarten had not contracted coronavirus correcting an earlier announcement that she had tested positive for the virus sending 50 children and staff into quarantine