Israel retaliates after Syrian missile lands near nuclear reactor

A Syrian surface-to-air missile exploded in southern Israel on Thursday, the IDF said, in an incident that triggered warning sirens in an area near the secretive Dimona nuclear reactor.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage in Israel.
The military said that in response to the launch, it attacked several missile batteries in Syria, including the one that fired the projectile that struck its territory.
Syria's state news agency said Syrian air defenses intercepted the Israeli attack that targeted areas in the Damascus suburbs.