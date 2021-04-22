Israel retaliates after Syrian missile lands near nuclear reactor

A Syrian surface-to-air missile exploded in southern Israel on Thursday, the IDF said, in an incident that triggered warning sirens in an area near the secretive Dimona nuclear reactor.

A Syrian surface-to-air missile exploded in southern Israel on Thursday, the IDF said, in an incident that triggered warning sirens in an area near the secretive Dimona nuclear reactor.

A Syrian surface-to-air missile exploded in southern Israel on Thursday, the IDF said, in an incident that triggered warning sirens in an area near the secretive Dimona nuclear reactor.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage in Israel.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage in Israel.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage in Israel.