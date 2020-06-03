Syria activists: After 3 months, Russian strikes hit Idlib

Russian warplanes carried out early Wednesday the first airstrikes in three months on the last remaining rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria, opposition activists said. There was no immediate word on any casualties.
The airstrikes, along with ground bombardment over the past few days, have forced hundreds of people to flee their homes to safer areas further north, the activists said. The strikes on and near Idlib province were the first to be conducted by Russian planes since a truce brought relative calm to the volatile region in early March, they said.