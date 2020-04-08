Elmo, Lin-Manuel Miranda team up for 'Sesame Street' coronavirus special

Elmo and Cookie Monster are reaching out to young children confused at being stuck at home during the coronavirus epidemic with a special "Sesame Street" episode airing next week.
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and actors Anne Hathaway and Tracee Ellis Ross will be celebrity guests in the 30-minute "Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate" that is aimed at entertaining kids and their families during uncertain times, broadcaster WarnerMedia and Sesame Workshop said on Wednesday.
In the April 14 show, which uses a video conferencing style that has become familiar due to coronavirus social distancing and quarantine restrictions, Muppets Elmo, Grover, Cookie Monster and the magical Abby Cadabby will find new ways to play and learn together through songs, games and silly dance breaks.