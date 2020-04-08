Elmo, Lin-Manuel Miranda team up for 'Sesame Street' coronavirus special

Elmo and Cookie Monster are reaching out to young children confused at being stuck at home during the coronavirus epidemic with a special "Sesame Street" episode airing next week.

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and actors Anne Hathaway and Tracee Ellis Ross will be celebrity guests in the 30-minute "Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate" that is aimed at entertaining kids and their families during uncertain times, broadcaster WarnerMedia and Sesame Workshop said on Wednesday.

