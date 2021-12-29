Abbas warns Israel 'not to bring religious elements into the conflict'

In their meeting at the private residence of Defense Minister Benny Gantz Tuesday night, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a stern warning to Israel not to bring religious elements into the conflict.

Both sides consider the meeting to be a success, with Abbas stressing the importance of keeping the security coordination with Israel strong in order to tackle illegal arms and destabilizing forces in the West Bank. Abbas also emphasized he won't allow tensions within the Palestinian people to simmer over into armed conflict against Israel.

However, he warned Israel of disturbing the status quo at holy sites, such as al-Aqsa mosque on top of Jerusalem's Temple Mount compound, fearing such a move could stir up popular unrest that even he could not quell.

Abbas also addressed the recent rise in settler violence against Palestinians and stated that he was troubled by the impression that nationalist Jewish crime was becoming organized.

The Palestinian leader also noted that Israel's expectation for the Palestinian Authority to pull its petition to the International Court of Justice, in which it claims the Jewish nation has committed war crimes were in the so-called "Occupied Territories", was not realistic as long as Israel does not make significant policy gestures.

Gantz approved a host of trust-building concessions following the meeting with Abbas, including the addition of hundreds of entry permits for Palestinian businessmen as well as for Palestinian vehicles, additional VIP permits for dozens of PA officials, and the advancement of garnished tax payments to the authority to the tune of NIS 100 million.