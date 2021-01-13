Channels
Protestors outside PM Netanyahu's official Jerusalem
Demonstrators hold dawn protest over Netanyahu's corruption trial

Protestors rally outside PM's official residence in Jerusalem over postponed court hearing, which was supposed to take place Wednesday; police say at least 7 arrested for disorderly conduct

Associated Press |
Published: 01.13.21 , 09:34
Dozens of protesters carrying lit torches, megaphones and flags gathered at dawn Wednesday outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence to highlight his corruption trial, which is set to resume next month.
    • Police said at least seven demonstrators were arrested for disorderly conduct. The demonstration was organized by Crime Minister, one of several groups that have sprung up in recent months calling for Netanyahu to resign over the trial and his government's handling of the coronavirus.
    For months, protesters have held weekly demonstrations outside the prime minister's office and at major road intersections and bridges across the country.
    Netanyahu was indicted last year on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust linked to three corruption cases. He has denied any wrongdoing and accuses the media, law enforcement and judicial officials of waging a "witch hunt" against him.
    The protesters Wednesday morning read the indictment outside his residence. He was supposed to appear in court Wednesday, but the hearing was postponed to Feb. 8 because of a coronavirus lockdown that heavily restricts public gatherings.
    Netanyahu is once again fighting for re-election ahead of a nationwide vote in March -- the fourth to be held in Israel in less than two years. Polls show his Likud party winning the most seats but being unable to form a coalition government because of rivalries with other right-wing leaders.
