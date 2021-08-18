Egyptian president invites Bennett for official visit

Egypt's president invited Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday for an official visit in the next few weeks, a statement issued by Bennett's office said.

"The invitation from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was conveyed by Egypt's intelligence minister during a meeting with Bennett in Jerusalem," the statement said.

2 צפייה בגלריה Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ( Photo: GPO )

Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel on Wednesday paid a rare visit to Israel to discuss the cease-fire deal between Israel and the Hamas terror group that followed an 11-day war in May.

Bennett's office gave few details about Wednesday's talks, saying they focused on mutual security and economic issues as well as "Egyptian media in the Gaza security situation."

Bennett said Kamel extended an invitation on behalf of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. He gave no further details.

Bennett's predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, was the last Israeli prime minister to make an official visit to Egypt, in 2011, when the late Hosni Mubarak was in power there.

2 צפייה בגלריה Netanyahu meets Hosni Mubarak in 2011 ( Photo: AP )

Israeli media reports said Netanyahu secretly met Sisi in Egypt in 2018.