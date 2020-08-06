Tourism minister: Blue & White won't budge from biennial budget demand

Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir said that his Blue & White party will continue insisting on a biennial budget despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ruling Likud party's intention to pass a short-term budget for the remainder of 2020.
"We're not going to budge from this demand," said Zamir. "We formed this government to fight coronavirus and this means that this government must make decisions that are good for the country. The best decision would be a budget for a year and quarter, not just a budget for the [High Holy Days]."