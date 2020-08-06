Tourism minister: Blue & White won't budge from biennial budget demand

Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir said that his Blue & White party will continue insisting on a biennial budget despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ruling Likud party's intention to pass a short-term budget for the remainder of 2020.

Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir said that his Blue & White party will continue insisting on a biennial budget despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ruling Likud party's intention to pass a short-term budget for the remainder of 2020.

Tourism Minister Asaf Zamir said that his Blue & White party will continue insisting on a biennial budget despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ruling Likud party's intention to pass a short-term budget for the remainder of 2020.