Yamina's Shaked: Naftali reached negotiations with Netanyahu with an open heart

"Naftali reached negotiations with Netanyahu with clean hands, an open heart and a willing mind, and turned every stone so that a right-wing government would be formed," said Shaked.

"Naftali reached negotiations with Netanyahu with clean hands, an open heart and a willing mind, and turned every stone so that a right-wing government would be formed," said Shaked.

"Naftali reached negotiations with Netanyahu with clean hands, an open heart and a willing mind, and turned every stone so that a right-wing government would be formed," said Shaked.