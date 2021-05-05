Yamina's Shaked: Naftali reached negotiations with Netanyahu with an open heart

Yamina number 2 Ayelet Shaked responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who claimed that Yamina leader Naftali Bennett stalled negotiations until Netanyahu's mandate expired
"Naftali reached negotiations with Netanyahu with clean hands, an open heart and a willing mind, and turned every stone so that a right-wing government would be formed," said Shaked.
"Bennett said from the beginning that he would try to form a right-wing government and so he did. He also said he would make every effort to prevent further elections - and so he will."