Air Bidens: US president rocks sneakers for 'maximum stability'

U.S. President Joe Biden has been seen lately rocking sneakers rather than his usual dress shoes, sparking renewed debate about his health as the 2024 presidential race between himself and Republican candidate Donald Trump heats up.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

In recent weeks, President Biden's preference for footwear has shifted toward Hoka Transport walking shoes, known for their stability-enhancing wide soles, over traditional derby shoes. This choice has been endorsed by the American Podiatric Medical Association.

1 View gallery US President Joe Biden and his new kicks ( Photo: Reuters )

Perhaps 81-year-old Biden is trying to minimize mishaps and prevent incidents like the ones he faced in 2021 on the steps of Air Force One and last year on stage at the Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado. At least, that's what his political rivals believe.

Biden's handlers are forcing him to wear a new pair of "lifestyle sneakers" because he trips so much pic.twitter.com/dNXwsDHCCQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2024

Over the weekend, the Republican National Committee (RNC) released a video on social media captioned "Biden's handlers are forcing him to wear a new pair of 'lifestyle sneakers' because he trips so much." The post sparked a string of jokes about the president's condition, including calls for shoes named "Air Bidens," after Nike's popular Air Jordan basketball shoe line. The original video was posted two weeks ago by the news website Inside Edition, mocking the president's fashion choices.