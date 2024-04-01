Pro-Iranian militias claim their drone hit building in Eilat

For the first time in three weeks, a warning siren sounded in Eilat and the surrounding region, over the intrusion of a hostile aircraft. The UAV caused damage to a building and comes a day after the interception of a drone as it attempted to enter the airspace of the Israeli-controlled Golan.

Shortly after the sirens were triggered in Eilat, the IDF announced that a "suspicious aerial target" had exploded in the Gulf of Eilat after it crossed from the direction of Jordan toward Israeli territory. According to the announcement, there was minor damage caused to a building and no one was injured.

Later, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" organization, which is made up of pro-Iranian militias operating in Iraq and Syria, announced that iit had attacked a "vital target" in Israeli territory.

The terror groups also published a similar message Sunday morning, in which they took responsibility for a UAV attack - again on a "vital target" - in the Arab-Christian village of Eilabun in the Galilee.

This claim of responsibility was made hours after the IDF announced that it had intercepted a suspicious aerial target that made its way to the southern Golan Heights region from Syria. The UAV was intercepted by a fighter jet even before it crossed into Israeli territory.