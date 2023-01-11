Israeli moderately wounded in West Bank stabbing attack, assailant killed

A stabbing attack in the south of Mount Hebron on Wednesday saw a 29-year-old man moderately wounded and the assailant shot and killed by Israeli security forces.

The attack was called in just before 17:00 local time, and upon arriving at the scene paramedics saw the stabbing victim on a ranch in the settlement of Shi'ma with stabbing wounds to his upper torso. He was given emergency care on-site and then evacuated to the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

2 View gallery Scene of the attack in south Mount Hebron ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

The paramedic who tended to the victim, Elyashiv Amati, said: "When we arrived we found the stabbing victim sitting upright, fully conscious, with blood pouring from his upper torso. We administered medical treatment to stop the bleeding and apply bandages, after which he was evacuated to the hospital. The assailant was neutralized."

The ranch has several pastures in area C of the West Bank, where the victim lives with his family. Apparently, it was he who shot and killed the assailant, but details are still being discovered.

2 View gallery Mount Hebron ( Photo: Elior Levy )