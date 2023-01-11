Israeli moderately wounded in West Bank stabbing attack, assailant killed

Rancher attacked by Palestinian at a settlement in territory's south; attacker shot and killed by passerby; victim hospitalized for upper-body penetrating trauma

Einav Halabi, Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
A stabbing attack in the south of Mount Hebron on Wednesday saw a 29-year-old man moderately wounded and the assailant shot and killed by Israeli security forces.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The attack was called in just before 17:00 local time, and upon arriving at the scene paramedics saw the stabbing victim on a ranch in the settlement of Shi'ma with stabbing wounds to his upper torso. He was given emergency care on-site and then evacuated to the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.
    2 View gallery
    זירת הפיגוע בדרום הר חברון    זירת הפיגוע בדרום הר חברון
    Scene of the attack in south Mount Hebron
    (Photo: Magen David Adom)
    The paramedic who tended to the victim, Elyashiv Amati, said: "When we arrived we found the stabbing victim sitting upright, fully conscious, with blood pouring from his upper torso. We administered medical treatment to stop the bleeding and apply bandages, after which he was evacuated to the hospital. The assailant was neutralized."
    The ranch has several pastures in area C of the West Bank, where the victim lives with his family. Apparently, it was he who shot and killed the assailant, but details are still being discovered.
    2 View gallery
    חירבת ג'ינבה    חירבת ג'ינבה
    Mount Hebron
    (Photo: Elior Levy)
    Earlier Wednesday, Palestinian security forces reported that Ahmed abu-Junayyed was killed in an armed clashes with Israeli forces in the Balata refugee camp on the eastern edge of Nablus.
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.