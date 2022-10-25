Israeli hiker killed after being hit by boulder on Nepal trek

An Israeli hiker was killed while trekking in the Annapurna mountain range in Nepal after being hit by a boulder that rolled down the mountainside, the community he resided in said on Tuesday.

The hiker was identified as 71-year-old Dr. Asaf Ben Barak, an ophthalmologist and family doctor from Kibbutz Be'eri in southern Israel.

Asaf Ben Barak

Ben Barak was traversing through the rough mountainous terrain near Tilicho Lake with a local guide on Monday when a large rock came tumbling down the ridge, killing him instantly.

Chabad emissary to Kathmandu Rabbi Hezki Lipschitz arrived at the area by helicopter and assisted in the evacuation of the body.

Born in Kibbutz Hanita in northern Israel, Ben Barak was also the cousin of MK Ram Ben Barak, chairman of Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Eshkol Regional Council in the northern Negev, where Ben Barak resided, eulogized the late physician in a statement.

Asaf Ben Barak

“Dr. Ben Barak was a well-known and respected family doctor in the council and the entire Negev region. He was a sports and hiking enthusiast and was killed on a trek after a rockslide in the area. During the trip he provided medical assistance to other travelers who needed help,” the statement read.