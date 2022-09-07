Israel Police arrest dozens in major illegal arms bust

Israel Police arrested dozens of suspects Wednesday in an extensive crackdown on an illegal arms trafficking ring in Israel and the West Bank.

As part of the ten-month covert investigation, dubbed Operation Gates of Heaven, an undercover police informant purchased dozens of different firearms from illegal arms dealers who were known to the police.

Large forces raid homes of arms trafficking suspects as part of Operation Gates of Heaven ( Video: Israel Police )

The investigation shined a light on a branched weapon trafficking network featuring organized crime gangs from the Arab sector both in Israel and the West Bank.

The police informant purchased M16 and AK47 rifles, Carl Gustaf submachine guns, and handguns, among other types of guns, as well as two kilograms of cocaine.

The affair has revealed evidence and forensic materials that allegedly indicate trade and possession of weapons on a large scale that is also suspected to have served terrorist activity on top of organized crime.

After the investigation matured, hundreds of detectives — backed by Israel Police, Border Police and IDF special forces — raided the homes of 60 suspects across Israel and the West Bank.

1 View gallery Some of the weapons seized as part of Operation Gates of Heaven ( Photo: Eli Mandelbaum )

Forces seized two handguns, as well as large amounts of ammunition and cocaine, and confiscated around NIS two million in cash money ($580,000).

Also on Wednesday, Israeli security forces arrested 25 Palestinian suspects and seized firearms in an extensive overnight crackdown on terrorist activity throughout the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

Troops captured a pistol, three M16 rifle cartridges and as well as some NIS 6,000 ($1750) in funds suspected to be earmarked for terrorist activity.

One member of a suspected arms trafficking ring was arrested in the al-Far'a refugee camp south of Tubas. A Palestinian who hurled explosives at Israeli forces was shot and later died, according to the Palestinians