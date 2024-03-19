'We need to be tough in negotiations,' Netanyahu tells Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee

The security delegation headed by Mossad chief David Barnea left for Qatar on Saturday for another round of negotiations for another hostage deal. On Tuesday, in a Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee discussion, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu detailed how, in his opinion, negotiations with Hamas for a captive deal should be conducted.

"We need to be tough in negotiations. You can't give everything straight from the start because the enemy will want more," Netanyahu said. "I don't think there was ever a government that was faced with such dilemmas," Netanyahu added.

Netanyahu stated in the committee that he was against the international demand to let the Palestinian Authority have control in Gaza. "To bring the Authority into Gaza? It's like bringing in an organization committed to the destruction of the State of Israel. There is no difference in its goal compared to Hamas. It's a body that nurtures and pays for terrorism. The aspiration of all Palestinian leaderships, in all their hues, is to bring about the demise of Zionism," he said.

On Monday, Netanyahu spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden, for the first time in over a month, amid increasing tensions between Jerusalem and Washington. Following their conversation, the White House reported that the two leaders discussed recent developments in Israel and Gaza, including the situation in Rafah and efforts to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"We talked about recent developments in the war, including Israel's commitment to achieving all the goals of the war: eliminating Hamas, releasing all our hostages, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel, while providing the necessary humanitarian aid that helps achieve these goals," Netanyahu said.